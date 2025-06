ABOUT

Two sets of 3 month old female triplets

CHARACTERISTICS

Super sweet, energetic, inquisitive, fun, playful and cute

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSETRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, vaccinated, tested

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Any cat loving family

To be adopted as single, twins or triplets

ADOPT BONNIE, BLAIR & BRYNN and HOPE, HAZEL & HANNAH!

Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.

PO Box 61

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, NY 10990

(845) 986-2473

wvhumane.org for adoption application

warwickhumane@yahoo.com