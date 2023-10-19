Working for Woodbury

Good things happen when people work together, and good things are exactly what’s happening in Woodbury. What started out as a group of residents getting together as We Are Woodbury has led to common sense leadership on the town board led by Kathryn Luciani and Brandon Calore.

Kathryn and I first met when I was a trustee with the village of Monroe and she, with a group of Woodbury residents, was trying to revitalize their town. Sal Scancarello, Kathryn, and I met to discuss Monroe’s efforts at economic development. We Are Woodbury worked tirelessly to energize their community — organizing fundraisers, sparking pride among residents, and supporting their local businesses.

Kathryn’s energy and love for her community was contagious and quickly spread, inspiring fellow residents to stand up and work hard for Woodbury. Kathryn Luciani, Brandon Calore, and Teresa Luongo have been working hard to improve their community, but there is still more work to be done. This dynamic team has proven that they are willing to work hard for the betterment of their families and your family.

On November 7, be sure to keep up the momentum and cast your votes for Kathryn Luciani for Woodbury town supervisor, Brandon Calore for Woodbury town councilman, and Teresa Luongo for Woodbury town councilwoman. Good things are happening now, but great things are in store with this team!

Dorey Houle

Monroe