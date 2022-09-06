Woodbury Town Council candidacy

To the Editor:

My name is Brandon Calore, and I am announcing my candidacy for Woodbury Town Council. I’m a husband, father of two and a Woodbury homeowner. I will be an advocate for all residents of Woodbury. As a Union President for CSEA Local 836 Unit #7924, I know what it takes to get things done. My experience in resolving grievances and negotiating across the aisle will make me an effective member of the Woodbury Town Board.

I was responsible for establishing “First Responder’s Day” to pay tribute to the men and women who serve in our Community (Ambulance, Police and Fire Departments). This experience led me to become a member of the Parks Committee. I was then voted in as the chairperson. At the Park Committee we have done an outstanding job creating different events for children and adults. Events include the Camp Out, Kids Olympics, and Movie Night on the Beach. The one thing I’m most proud of, is creating an environment where everyone feels welcome in sharing their ideas. As councilman, I will continue to build recreational activities for all Woodbury residents. I will also advocate to add equipment to our new Sensory Park which is specifically geared towards our children with special needs.

As someone who has law enforcement in his family, I fully support our Police Department, Fire Department, Ambulance and our Court system. Not only do our First Responder’s answer day-to-day calls, patrols and volunteer efforts in our neighborhoods, they also continually respond to the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. We need to ensure that they have the resources necessary to carry out their duties today and, in the future, that’s why I’d advocate for a Woodbury Police Department Youth Explorer Program. Giving our high school students a real opportunity to explore the field of Law Enforcement.

I support our small businesses. Woodbury’s businesses are the commercial backbone to our community, and I will work with other elected officials in finding ways to make sure these family-owned businesses not only succeed but thrive.

I will support and work with community groups to enhance quality of life efforts through the Libraries, Beautification Committee, Revitalization Committee, and the Woodbury Arts Council.

I’m a volunteer first. With almost 20 years in public service starting with the Sons of American Legion where I held the officer’s position of Chaplin. I’m also a taxpayer, and I believe it’s imperative to make sure our tax dollars are being well utilized to continue to make Woodbury “The Gateway to Orange County”. As a Town Board member, I will be fiscally responsible while continuing to provide the same services to the residents of Woodbury.

I humbly ask for your support on election day November 8th. I thank you and would consider it an honor to represent the residents in Woodbury as a Town Councilman. Please feel free to contact me at brandoncalore4woodbury@gmail.com. You can also visit my website at www.brandoncalore4woodbury.com.

Regards,

Brandon Calore

Highland Mills