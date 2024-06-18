We need young voters to participate

I’m sorry to hear that so many young people are disengaged from the political process, especially in this election year. I understand that when they look at the two presidential candidates, they might wish for someone younger. Some also might think it doesn’t matter who they vote for, or if they vote at all.

But this election offers a stark contrast between Trump and Biden on many issues, particularly the climate crisis, which will dramatically affect the young.

Former President Trump believes the climate crisis is a “hoax.” He is committed to pursuing oil, gas, and coal energy, which is driving global warming. He has promised to dismantle the regulations and laws Biden backed which would lower emissions and slow the climate crisis. These actions increase pollution that threatens human health as well as the climate.

In contrast, President Biden has been the first president to set a goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and half of that by 2030. He pushed through the bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act, which has already invested in clean energy development in our country and created more than 271,000 new clean energy jobs. He’s created a Climate Jobs Corps to help address climate issues and give young people job training.

Beyond climate, these candidates differ on issues such as student debt, health care, and reproductive rights.

I hope young voters will follow the differences between Biden and Trump and cast their votes, because they definitely have a clear choice in this election. The future belongs to the younger generation. We old folks need them to fully engage in deciding what it will be.

Mary Makofske

Warwick