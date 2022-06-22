To the editor:

In some countries, like Ukraine, the enemy comes from outside the borders. In the U.S. we are our own enemy. The war in this country, as it relates to guns, is being waged by a minority who want to impose their will on the majority who favor doing something to change the status quo.

The facts are grim. More children die of gunshot wounds in the U.S. than any other reason.

There are more guns than people in this country. On and on...there’s no need to engage the minority who oppose change in endless absurd arguments about fixing the situation. The only action that will make a difference is to find out where your elected officials stand and then, if they oppose meaningful gun reform, to vote them out. The only reason they haven’t been voted out already is that so many of “the majority” choose not to vote or forget about the children when they go to the ballot box.

Please, make this a priority in the 2022 midterms. And in every election that follows in this country until we finally can say the majority was heard and sensible gun safety laws were passed! Unfortunately, not voting on this issue is literally tantamount to being complicit in allowing the carnage to continue. No more talk. It’s time for action. Vote them out!!!

Louise Reavis, Monroe