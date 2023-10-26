I am writing to endorse Steven Thau for town councilman. I’ve known Steve for the past decade, volunteering with him in the Boy Scouts and working for the town of Monroe. He is one of the most devoted and hard working people I know. His commitment to our community is second to none. Steve is the committee chair of Boy Scout Troop 440 where he has guided dozens of scouts through Eagle projects benefiting the town of Monroe. I first met him when he was a leader of Cub Scout Pack 240. We worked side by side at campouts, car washes, pancake breakfasts, and board of reviews. Steve always saw the big picture and made sure all of the details were taken care of. He is incredibly resourceful and a great problem solver. He has served on the town Zoning Board of Appeals for the past two years and is currently the deputy chair. We worked together when he served as an alternate on the planning board where he impressed me with his knowledge and insight about Monroe. And he has an excellent working relationship with our current town board. Steve believes that our town is a great place to live and has dedicated his time to make sure that it stays that way. He is a proven leader. I know that a vote for Steven Thau is a vote for Monroe. Please choose him on November 7 as your next town councilman.

Jeffrey Manson

Monroe