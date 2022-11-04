Vote for Calore

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Brandon Calore for a few years now and I was very excited when he announced his candidacy for town council. I have seen Brandon’s commitment to his community time and time again. Whether it was doing videos for our small businesses to bring attention to tourists visiting the Woodbury Common Premium Outlet, volunteering his time at many events, creating content along with the Parks and Recreation Committee or bringing awareness about our elections in our community. Brandon is a strong candidate with his only interest in bringing transparency and accountability to Woodbury while supporting our departments and being fiscally responsible. His true leadership skills, experience with the current and previous town boards and ability to reach out across the aisle make him the perfect candidate to fill the vacancy on the town board. Although he is the Republican candidate, and I’m a registered Democrat, I feel safe casting my vote for Brandon this November, knowing his commitment to community and common-sense approach will benefit all residents. And I encourage others to do the same.

Lisa Melendez

Highland Mills