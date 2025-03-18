Home
Village of Woodbury’s first junior deputy mayor
Woodbury
/
| 18 Mar 2025 | 12:59
At the Village of Woodbury’s March 13 meeting, Mayor Andrew Giacomzza introduced his first junior deputy mayor: 8 year old Kaedin Freely, who got right to work including board comments. Pictured with the mayor and Freely is Woodbury Fire Department volunteer Anthony Spagna, who presented Freely with a WFD T- shirt.
(
Photo provided
)
