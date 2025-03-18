x
  1. Home
  2.  Opinion
  3.  Letters to the Editor

Village of Woodbury’s first junior deputy mayor

Woodbury /
| 18 Mar 2025 | 12:59
    At the Village of Woodbury’s March 13 meeting, Mayor Andrew Giacomzza introduced his first junior deputy mayor: 8 year old Kaedin Freely, who got right to work including board comments. Pictured with the mayor and Freely is Woodbury Fire Department volunteer Anthony Spagna, who presented Freely with a WFD T- shirt.
    At the Village of Woodbury’s March 13 meeting, Mayor Andrew Giacomzza introduced his first junior deputy mayor: 8 year old Kaedin Freely, who got right to work including board comments. Pictured with the mayor and Freely is Woodbury Fire Department volunteer Anthony Spagna, who presented Freely with a WFD T- shirt. ( Photo provided)
    Village of Woodbury’s first junior deputy mayor