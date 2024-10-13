Vic Ferrarelli and Sue Ciriello ‘have proven they put Woodbury First’

Re-elect Vic Ferrarelli and Sue Ciriello for Village of Woodbury Trustees. We are supporting them because they possess qualities of integrity and transparency.

Both Sue and Vic thoroughly look at the issues before rendering a decision. They understand the need for responsible development, but not to the sacrifice of our open space and natural resources. They are not beholden to any special interest groups.

Forty-two years ago we decided to make Woodbury our home. We know that Vic and Sue have the proven ability and interest in protecting that home. They are committed to making sure we have adequate and clean water and there is sufficient sewage capacity to meet our needs now and in the future.

Vic and Sue are good people, doing good things for the good of Woodbury.

We are life-long registered Democrats but vote for those we know will do the best for our community.

We urge everyone to vote for Vic and Sue regardless of your party affiliation, because they have proven they put Woodbury First.

Neil and Robin Crouse

Woodbury