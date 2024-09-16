US Constitution for eighth graders

Convention of States volunteer Jack Collins of Monroe, in cooperation with the 917 Societ,y has provided every eighth grader in Orange County known to him their own individual Pocket Constitution. The Pocket Constitutions have been delivered by local candidates who answered the call for assistance by Jack. More than 5,400 Pocket Constitution’s, all provided by the 917 Society, were provided to Collins. He, along with volunteer high schoolers from the Washingtonville High School JROTC program, segregated the constitutions into packages for 41 public and private schools located in Orange County. The Pocket Constitutions should be delivered by Constitution Day, originally September 17, 1787.

Federal Law requires all schools that receive federal funds to hold a US Constitution educational program on September 17. Providing the constitutions is Collins’ way to help our eighth graders. If you are a home schooler in eighth grade, please contact Jack at jack.collins@cosation.com to have your pocket constitutions delivered to you! We tried hard to find every eighth grader in the county. For more information on Convention of States contact him at jack.collins@cosaction.com.

Jack Collins

Monroe