Stop! Stop cutting down every tree! Trees are an invaluable part of our ecosystem, yet everywhere I go I see acres of property being clear cut. It seems the first thing that new owners do is come in and cut down all trees on their property. Stop! Trees are beneficial! Trees remove carbon from the atmosphere and store it in the soil and roots, and they release oxygen. Trees provide cover and shade for homes, streets, and cities reducing electric costs especially during hot summers. Trees prevent flooding, reduce run off, and help to absorb poisons from our water sources. Trees are beautiful and have been determined to have healing qualities and to reduce levels of noise, crime, and violence. Most importantly trees play an essential role in the life cycle of nature.

While trees are important, it is important to plant native trees. Native trees are trees that occur naturally in certain areas, not introduced ornamentals or invasive species. Trees provide shelter and a natural source of food for birds and animals. Dr. Douglas Tallamy, a professor of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware, states that 14% of native species supply 90% of food for birds. Specifically, keystone species are plants that provide necessary food and shelter for the greatest number of species. Keystone trees are host plants for butterfly and moth species. The butterfly and moth caterpillars feed on the leaves of trees such as oak (534 sp.), willow, cherry, plum (456 sp.), birch (413 sp.), poplar, cottonwood (368.), and others. In turn those caterpillars provide food for nesting birds which allows for birds to breed and raise their young locally.

In addition to trees, there are native plants which provide food and nectar for butterflies and pollinators. Some butterfly host plants are milkweed (monarchs), violets (fritillaries), spicebush (spicebush swallowtails), pipevine (pipevine swallowtails), carrot and fennel (black swallowtails), cherry and willow (red-spotted purple). Other native plants like Joe Pye weed, echinacea, black-eyed Susans, asters, monarda, and penstemon are just a few of the natives that provide nectar sources for the pollinators. Pollinators are a vital to help balance the ecosystem and produce fruit, vegetables and seeds. With Arbor Day and Earth Day being celebrated this month, go out and plant a native tree, shrub or flowers.

Donna McMahon

Harriman