Trashy roadways

What has happened to Orange County roadways? Route 17 E/W, from the Harriman tolls to the state line, Route 6 E/W from Route 32 to the Palisades Parkway traffic circle and just about any side road within the county are littered with garbage and trash, with apparently nothing to be done about it. It looks like a third world country around here and numerous calls, emails, and letters to people who can do something about it go unanswered! I guess, like in past years, a temporary solution is the winter snowfalls! Don’t we have community service anymore, because the people apparently responsible, don’t have the time, manpower, or caring attitude to fix this abhorrent problem. If a lot of residents wanted this type of condition, we would have stayed in the city.

Brian T. Donnelly

Highland Mills