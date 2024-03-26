Town of Monroe works to become a Climate Smart Community

With smoky forest fires in northern Canada, dangerous heat waves, and flooding of our streets from more frequent and intense storms, the signs of climate change are upon us. To do our part to lessen its severity and help protect against the coming changes, in 2019 Monroe registered to become a New York State Climate Smart Community (CSC).

The CSC is a New York State program that helps local governments take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. The program offers free technical assistance, grants and rebates for electric vehicles.

There are many benefits of being a CSC:

• Save taxpayers’ money through greater efficiency

• Increase energy security (blackouts, shortages due to population growth, homeland security)

• Increase flood resilience through adaptation strategies for dealing with events like Hurricane Ian and Superstorm Sandy

• Create a healthier, more walkable Monroe through smart growth

• Conserve green spaces for recreation and biodiversity

• Reduce greenhouse gases for future generations

The first steps are to pass the climate smart pledge and become a registered Climate Smart Community, which we did in 2019. Next, to achieve certification, communities accumulate points for planning and implementation actions for greenhouse gas emission reduction and climate change adaptation measures. Some of these actions include developing a natural resources inventory, installing electric vehicle charging stations, and developing a home composting program. The Monroe Conservation Commission is currently leading this effort assisted by Town Board Councilwoman Dorey Houle who is the coordinator for our CSC Task Force activities.

Many of the actions completed by certified Climate Smart Communities help local leaders identify how best to reduce local vulnerability to climate impacts and help New York State meet its ambitious greenhouse gas reduction mandates.

Here are two ways that you can help:

1. Join or assist the Monroe Conservation Commission to further our CSC Task Force objectives

2. Provide us with your feedback by completing our short questionnaire [bit.ly/3TChEdQ]

If you have any questions, please submit to the Town of Monroe contact form at monroeny.org/Contact.

Monroe Conservation Commission

Monroe