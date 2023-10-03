We always enjoy a warm and positive front-page photo on The Photo News. Last week, it was two office-seekers donating somebody else’s English muffins to food banks.

More helpful would have been a front-page story on how this same Monroe Town Board administration had to settle the Rye Hill Preserve lawsuit and is floating a 19.5-million-dollar bond issue to finance it. Even more sinister, that bond issue was jammed into a five-year payback schedule so that decision is not subject to a permissive referendum. The taxpayers get no accountability and no vote.

This same board just approved building 178 apartment units on Harriman Heights Road. Again, no public vote.

Those English muffins and the pickleball court are looking more and more like “bread and circuses” to distract us from overdevelopment and financial incompetence.

It is time to elect new town board members who oppose overdevelopment, insist on fiscal responsibility and support an open and transparent government here in Monroe. For me, that means I will vote for Maureen Richardson and Bill Kazdan. Please join me.

Daniel Burke

Monroe