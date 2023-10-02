This November 7, please join me in making the best choice for Woodbury. Our town deserves fiscal responsibility, transparency and open communication. Our community needs to be heard. Our libraries and senior center want an entire board who will listen and respect their wishes.

If you want a supervisor and council members to take office who will listen to the needs of the people and stand strong for the things they believe are not in our best interests, then Kathryn Luciani, Brandon Calore and Teresa Luongo are the right candidates.

Kelly Rinaldi

Woodbury