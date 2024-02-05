Thanks to the highway department

With the first month of the new year wrapping up, it seems Mother Nature has recently decided that winter should make its debut! As we all know, with wintry weather often comes treacherous road conditions. I believe I speak for many of our residents in commending our highway department for an exceptional job in ensuring our roads are cleared and maintained in a timely manner so that our residents and first responders can travel as safely as possible. Under the direction of Highway Superintendent Pat Patterson, the highway department continues to work hard while finding ways to improve procedures, all with the best interests of our residents in mind. A special thank you to this great department for keeping our roads passable and our residents safe during the unpredictable weather we’ve experienced over the past few weeks.

As we head into February, some of our elected officials will be attending the New York State Association of Towns annual training and meeting in New York City. As always, it is our goal to continue to educate ourselves on best practices and new initiatives for the benefit of our taxpayers.

Enjoy the sunshine that’s heading our way this week!

Tony Cardone, Supervisor

Town of Monroe