Thanks to Monroe CROP Hunger Walk supporters

To the Editor:

On behalf of the steering committee of the Monroe CROP Hunger Walk, I thank the following businesses and organizations who helped make this year’s Walk succeed:

Jerome Spector Social Action Fund

Bond Family Foundation

Chester Kiwanis Club

Local Synagogues and Churches

Monroe Woodbury High School Interact Club

Monroe Woodbury Teacher’s Association

Shop Rite

Stop ‘n’ Shop

The Photo News

If I left any groups out, my apologies.

Money raised will go to support local Orange County food pantries and worldwide hunger-fighting efforts.

This CROP Walk was our 26th consecutive event. Through the years, we have experienced firsthand the purehearted generosity of our neighbors who give openly to those of us experiencing difficulties. It is appropriate that Monroe was formerly a dairy community because the milk of human kindness flows freely here.

Fred Schuepfer

Monroe