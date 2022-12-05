Thanks to Monroe CROP Hunger Walk supporters

To the Editor:
On behalf of the steering committee of the Monroe CROP Hunger Walk, I thank the following businesses and organizations who helped make this year’s Walk succeed:
Jerome Spector Social Action Fund
Bond Family Foundation
Chester Kiwanis Club
Local Synagogues and Churches
Monroe Woodbury High School Interact Club
Monroe Woodbury Teacher’s Association
Shop Rite
Stop ‘n’ Shop
The Photo News
If I left any groups out, my apologies.
Money raised will go to support local Orange County food pantries and worldwide hunger-fighting efforts.
This CROP Walk was our 26th consecutive event. Through the years, we have experienced firsthand the purehearted generosity of our neighbors who give openly to those of us experiencing difficulties. It is appropriate that Monroe was formerly a dairy community because the milk of human kindness flows freely here.
Fred Schuepfer
Monroe