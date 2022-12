To the editor:

The Monroe-Woodbury Rotary club would like to give a big thanks to Annie and the staff at A Better Place Bar and Grill for hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus!! Fifteen kids and their families enjoyed a delicious buffet breakfast while receiving presents from Mr. and Mrs. C. A great time was had by all! Thanks again Annie, Taylor, Trish, Steve and James!!

Ritchie Drews

Monroe Woodbury Rotary