Take a train, Governor

Dear Letters Editor:

The apple, Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t fall far from the tree, former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Both enjoy the perks of office at taxpayers expense. Why does Hochul always have to travel via private state planes or helicopters for trips around the state?

Hochul could complete her trips downstate via Amtrak with connections to NYC Transit Subway, Long Island or Metro North train to reach her final destination in Metro NY. Upstate, there is Amtrak service to Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo. Just like ordinary New Yorkers who travel with a lap top or other communication devices, she can still be working and staying in touch with her office while riding Amtrak, NYC Transit subway, Long Island or Metro North Rail Road or sitting in the back seat of her official state vehicle.

As Senator, President Joe Biden was known as Amtrak Joe. He commuted from his Delaware home to the Capital via Amtrak on a regular basis for decades. Why can’t Hochul emulate Biden? Forget the helicopter and private airplane trips around the Empire State. Set an example for others. Show your support for transit just like Biden and become Amtrak Kathy.

Sincerely,

Larry Penner

(Larry Penner is a transportation advocate, historian and writer who previously worked for the Federal Transit Administration Region 2 NY Office. This included the development, review, approval and oversight for billions of dollars in grants which provided funding for capital projects and programs to the NY MTA, NYC Transit, Long Island and Metro North Rail Roads, NJ Transit and over 30 transit agencies in NY & NJ).