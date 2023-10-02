Support Brandon Holdridge for town supervisor

My family and neighbors live on a block very close to Trout Brook. The stream overflowed and flooded our homes many times in the last couple of years. We reached out to Town Councilman Brandon Holdridge for help after we struck out with all other options we could think of. He got to work immediately by contacting the town and DEC, both of which investigated the situation because of his outreach. The DEC found a blockage downstream causing the issue, but it happened to be on private property. At this point, there was little anyone could do and we lost hope that anyone would be willing to take care of the dam of debris that caused the issue.

Councilman Holdridge went the extra mile and visited the property owner of that part of the stream. He convinced them to use their equipment to clear the dam out. They didn’t request pay or favors, they did it out of their own good will. I want to thank them and Councilman Holdridge. Our house wasn’t damaged this year directly because of their actions. His commitment and follow-through are why I’m supporting Brandon Holdridge for town supervisor this year.

Kathy Berry

Chester