Statement on recent accusations

Often times, two sides are offered at Monroe Town Board meetings. I appreciate the opportunity to refute another colorful interpretation of events that have no basis in fact by Supervisor Cardone.

I was unable to attend Monday’s meeting due to medical absence from being hit in the chest at the Food Truck Festival. A false version of events requiring police intervention on scene was told, including the story of the person who struck me — claiming they thought I was potentially violent.

It was stated that state police “witnessed” their version of events, implying validation by an authority. This is false and not how our system operates, much like Cardone’s other accusations. A verbal argument between two parties occurred. A third party came sprinting in. When I reported the incident to state police, they asked why I didn’t run away from someone running toward me, as the natural conclusion is that it would end in a physical altercation. I’ve been forced to sit through so many outbursts behind closed doors to be able to work that I just stood there. That was not mentioned at the meeting.

Neither was the fact that police were there in their standard capacity as part of the festival, heard interpersonal drama, and came over to speak with both sides about de-escalating conflict at a community event. They asked what happened because they did not witness anything. I was not asked to leave. I was encouraged to stay and participate in the festival for the community — both sides were. State police listened to me for a long time and instructed me on how to file a report, which is why I left.

No report was filed by any other party. A state police sergeant stationed at the Monroe barracks confirms that if troopers were witness to anything like what was described by Supervisor Cardone, it would have been handled on scene with official intervention. It was not.

Dorey Houle submitted an email of mine to the police two years ago for “threatening her,” because I said if she keeps trying to stop me from participating in my home town, they will die on that hill. They don’t understand First Amendment rights for someone who they believe should not exist. I have had to carry a video camera in my pocket at work due to repeated harassment.

If I don’t have the power to put on a tree contest or to walk in and out of work without becoming a victim, I don’t have the power to expend thousands of dollars, let alone a single dollar of town funds without majority authorization. The town attorney’s focus is his own responsibility; I have no power over the effort he expends or how long it takes. I know this for certain, because I asked him to stop arguing with me over particular issues and have filed several HR complaints that it feels he has been dispatched to inappropriately harass me. I have had to consult with external attorneys to interpret skewed information and have been advised this is normal for politics in the minority. Being afraid everyday isn’t normal.

Maureeen Richardson, Town Councilwoman

Monroe