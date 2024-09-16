St. Anastasia 125th anniversary

In 1899, the Parish of Saint Anastasia was established, and the building of the permanent church could begin. Father MacAran was appointed Saint Anastasia’s first permanent pastor and founding priest, serving from 1899 to 1930. It would take three years to complete the building and to furnish it. Many local residents came out to help, including railroad workers, storekeepers, farmers, mill workers, businessmen, and anybody and everybody who could give some time to this holy work. They continued their support, and, at long last, Saint Anastasia Church was finished and dedicated in 1902.

In 1912, land was purchased for the cemetery, the school and the convent, and in 1914, Saint Anastasia Parish School began.

As the first pastor of Saint Anastasia, Father MacAran, secured and laid out the cemetery, and he founded a church and a school. In his life, he saw great changes and much growth take place.

As the years went by, the CCD program, and the parish community, grew. A Parish Hall that would serve the CCD program and the Parish community for worship was needed. The Parish Hall was designed as a multi-purpose building to meet these needs. Finally, the dream became a reality in 1978 when Cardinal Cooke came to Harriman for the dedication of our new Parish Hall. Not long after, the Faith Formation building became a reality in 1981. In 1996, the Parish Center was converted into a church. At present, Saint Anastasia parish consists of the parish church, the shrine church, the Faith Formation Center and the rectory, all located between Rte 17M and N. Main St. in Harriman.

In the fall of 2004, a small group of Spanish-speaking people sought to celebrate posadas at Christmas like they did in Mexico. They were welcomed into St. Anastasia Church. Today, Saint Anastasia is blessed with a vibrant and growing Spanish-speaking community of parishioners.

Since 2015, St. Anastasia Church actively supports the Marantha Medical Mission in rural Nigeria, Africa. The unwavering generosity of Saint Anastasia parishioners has made it possible for Maranatha to have provided free medical care to 68,980 patients in seven years and performed 570 cataract and pterygium surgeries enabling patients who cannot see because of cataracts to regain their eyesight.

St. Anastasia Church lost their memorable pastor, Father Michael F. Keane, who died on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. Currently, St. Anastasia is administered by Father Bladi J. Socualaya. The church serves a diverse family of faith in Harriman with 1,389 faithful households. About half these households are primarily Spanish speaking; 180 young people are taught about their faith by 16 teachers and three assistant teenagers through our excellent religious education program. Currently, the church supports a number of parish ministries, including: altar servers, bereavement, Bible study, women’s Bible study, music director, Christmas Angel Giving Tree, Easter/Christmas decorations, eucharistic adoration, fundraising/event planning, hospitality, Knights of Columbus, lectors, eucharistic ministers, altar linens, Margaret Wilford 300 Club, parishioners, parish council president, parish picnic, prayer chain, RCIA, respect life, Spanish ministry, ushers.

To celebrate our 125th anniversary, St. Anastasia is having a gala dinner / dance at Palacio Catering on October 5, 2024. Call Gail Tullo, 845-837-1834 for details.

There will be an anniversary Mass to be celebrated by Cardinal Dolan at 7 p.m. on October 16, 2024, in the parish church.

