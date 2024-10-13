Skoufis is ‘a hardworking advocate’

State Senator James Skoufis serves his constituents and the entire state in many ways, but I’m especially impressed by what he’s done for children.

He’s supported improved funding for schools and establishing pre-kindergarten to get children off to a good start. He recently obtained funding for swimming pools in Warwick and Goshen.

Most important, he co-sponsored two laws which begin to crack down on social media platforms which can negatively influence young people. The SAFE for Kids Act requires parental consent before companies activate algorithms that can steer harmful data to young people. The New York Child Data Protection Act bans selling children’s data to third-party companies. Gov. Hochul signed both these laws.

At the same time, he has watched expenses, cracking down on corruption and corporate welfare, and questioning new taxes, as well as discouraging over development. Sen. Skoufis is an experienced and hardworking advocate for us who deserves our support in this election.

Mary Makofske

Warwick