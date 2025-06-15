Skoufis for Rabbitts

To the Editor:

I am proud to endorse David Rabbitts, a committed public servant born and raised in Monroe, to serve as the next Town of Monroe Supervisor. Having known David for many years, first as a compassionate and capable senior staff member in my Senate office, and now having led Assemblyman Eachus’ team for several years, I am confident in David’s ability to tackle the big challenges our neighbors are facing with energy and focus.

Monroe is at a distinct crossroads – one that requires the know-how, relationships, and reasoning to facilitate open and respectful dialogue among stakeholders, to meet development pressures head-on, to root out corruption, and to act quickly to reverse disastrous local tax hikes that threaten to cripple family budgets. Above all, it will require a level head and a steady hand.

David has consistently proven himself as doggedly committed to solving problems for his neighbors, and someone who prioritizes understanding and consensus over his own ego. I wholeheartedly support David Rabbitts to be the reliable yet energizing new leadership Monroe residents need and deserve - I encourage registered Democrats to vote for him in the primary on June 24 or during early voting.

James Skoufis

42nd District

N.Y.S. Senate