Rousing menorah lighting

A wonderful time was had at the menorah lighting in the Village of Florida on December 20. The menorah was donated to the village by the Rosenberg family many years ago and stands at the entrance to village hall. Rabbi M. Borenstein always does a rousing job of involving the guests in prayer and song...accompanied by the young dreidel! This year was especially joyous as a Yeshiva of the Poconos joined in with much music, song and dancing. A wonderful afternoon finished with gelt and sufganiyah (jelly donuts.)!! Chag Sameach (Happy Holidays)

Beth Fuller

Florida Chamber of Commerce