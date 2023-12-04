Republican disunity

[Regarding the article “New York GOP moderates whipsawed by House leadership crisis,” Albany Times Union, Oct. 30]

Congressman Mike Lawler can wish for consensus within the Republican conference, but no consensus can result when some party members cling to the election fraud illusion. Congressman Molinaro likes the public to recall that he can work with Democrats, but he voted for Jim Jordan in the hopes Jordan could “unify” House Republicans.

Let’s be realistic. As long as some Republicans will not admit that President Biden won the election, there can be no unity. As long as people like Jim Jordan deny reality, insist on always having his way no matter the consequences, and create chaos, destroying any chance at action on any of the crucial issues facing this nation, there will be no “unity.” No one is perfect, but the kind of imperfection Jordan and his ilk represent is destructive and dangerous.

I don’t believe in loyalty oaths, but I would welcome a reality check, in which any Republican in office today pledges loyalty to the country by admitting publicly that the last presidential election was valid. Otherwise, I assume they have taken an oath to Donald Trump and to the undermining of our election process.

Mary Makofske

Warwick