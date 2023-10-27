Relevant experience matters — Thau, Scancarello, Patterson

Pat Patterson is the right choice for Monroe highway superintendent. His 13 years as highway superintendent at Highland Falls and currently for the town of Monroe, makes him the perfect choice to continue as Monroe highway superintendent. Pat’s professionalism, understanding of the various methods and processes used on our roads, knowledge of equipment and capital replacements, his comprehension of the budget and its process to save taxpayers money and most importantly leadership capabilities, place him far above his opponent’s skill set. FACT - Pat’s opponent turned down the job in 2022 when he was offered it. FACT - His opponent was an integral part in actually recruiting Pat to come to Monroe, and the final FACT - his opponent signed Pat’s petition and promised Pat he didn’t want the job or would run against him...trust matters.

When it comes to our town council positions, Steve Thau and Sal Scancarello have my vote. Sal’s been an economic machine bringing businesses/restaurants and food operators to the village and town. Sal has been instrumental in creating jobs, helped to expand the job fair for high school students, founded the food truck festival, Sal volunteers for various community organizations and their needs, and created the Lake Street Market place. A friend to all, Sal has been a backbone for our community and town board for over five years. This economic driver assists the town in being able to avoid exceeding the tax cap which we have done successfully for six years.

Steve Thau is what leadership and competence is all about. Steve has assisted in guiding many young men in our community to complete eight Eagle Scout projects in our town with the town of Monroe being the beneficiary of each project. Steve has served on our Zoning Board of Appeals for three years, along with filling in on our planning board as a substitute, assisted with our Trunk or Treat and food truck festival, and consulted on our law enforcement needs. Steve represents the best of the best in community spirit is a conscientious hard worker. Both Sal and Steve understand the balance of preservation and construction. Avoid the blatant misleading lies from their opponents and join me in voting for Steve Thau, Sal Scancarello and Pat Patterson because... relevant experience matters!

Tony Cardone

Monroe Town Supervisor

Monroe