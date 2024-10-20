Re-electing Ferrarelli and Ciriello ‘will ensure that Woodbury remains Woodbury’

This November 5 will be a crucial election day for Woodbury. Running for re-election on the Village Board are Vic Ferrarelli and Sue Ciriello.

As a resident who closely follows what happens at the local government level, I say with utmost confidence that they are the best choice for Woodbury.

Vic and Sue have shown their first interest is protecting and preserving Woodbury and its resources.

In addition to these efforts, Vic is spearheading a campaign to support our local businesses and to attract additional ones to Woodbury.

Sue is closely involved with our school system and is a major supporter of the arts in Woodbury.

Both are raising families in Woodbury and have no interest in leaving or losing our way of life.

Re-electing Vic and Sue will ensure that Woodbury remains Woodbury.

Jimmy Ng

Highland Mills