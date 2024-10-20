‘Re-elect Ciriello and Ferrarelli as Woodbury Village Trustees to continue the job they are doing’

New York City was changing and we had concerns about raising our family there, especially during the chaos of the pandemic.

My grandparents had a home in Monroe in the 90s. I loved it here. As a little girl, the wonderment of having nature at your doorsteps made me wake up with excitement and anticipation every morning.

It was one reason why I convinced my husband to move up here. I wanted my kids to experience what I did as a little girl.

After arriving, we realized very quickly that things were not the same. The amount of development we saw was shocking.

We knew we needed to get involved when we learned that these developments had put unsustainable strain on the local resources.

We know the delicate state our resources are at, but despite that, we continue to hear about plans for additional developments.

That cannot be allowed to happen.

We need our elected officials to do what must be done to protect Woodbury.

This November, I will vote to re-elect Sue Ciriello and Vic Ferrarelli as our Woodbury Village Trustees to continue the job they are doing. Come join me.

Donna Ng

Highland Mills