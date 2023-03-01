‘Radical traditionalist Catholics’

Now who did you say was “radicalized”?

Earlier this month a document was leaked from the FBI, which warned against “radical traditionalist Catholic[s].” By what standards did the FBI use to formulate this assessment? Is the elderly couple who attend daily Mass, adhering fully to the doctrinal teachings of the Church, are they “violent extremists”? Are the young millennials who pray the Rosary outside the local abortion clinic branded as “extremists” too? And dare I ask what about the good and holy priest who preaches against the evil of sin, which sadly continues to be normalized by the “world” even to the point of calling it virtuous - is he a threat as well?

This memorandum, in conjunction with the recent military-style arrest of prolife advocate Mark Houck, a devout Catholic, at his home in front of his family, only suggests that the FBI have themselves become radicalized. This is unquestionably a First Amendment constitutional crisis, and certainly not a partisan issue - and unless promptly rectified, it will only be a matter of time before the FBI is knocking on your door.

Tom Lapolla

Monroe