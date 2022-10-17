Rachel Bruce for Woodbury Town Council

Every decade or so there comes an individual who not only talks the talk but also most definitely walks the walk. That individual who has lived their whole life in the community. That individual who unselfishly volunteers their time for the benefit of others. That individual who has the drive and aspiration to make their community a better place to live for all. I had the honor of seeing such an individual 12 years ago while I was on the town council. That individual’s name was James Skoufis. Now, I have the honor of seeing another of that ilk and her name is Rachel Bruce. Like James, Rachel, very recently out of college, has thrown herself into a myriad of groups and committees both within the town, village, and the county. She is currently on the Village Zoning Board of Appeals as well as the Land Preservation Committee. Though she is designated with a specific party, Rachel has displayed a non-partisan attitude in all that she does; just like James Skoufis. Please join me in voting for Rachel Bruce Woodbury Town Council on Row A this November.

Amidee T. (Bo) Haviland III

Central Valley