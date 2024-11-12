While much of the attention this Election Day was on the national race, Woodbury was highly concerned about its village trustee race. It was encouraging to see the residents come out in numbers and make their voices heard. Overwhelmingly, the Woodbury resident BLOC chose to re-elect Sue Ciriello and Vic Ferrarelli as Woodbury village trustees. Running on a platform of protecting and preserving Woodbury and its resources, Sue and Vic knew what the residents were concerned about.

Congratulations and good luck to Sue and Vic on their next terms as trustees.

Thank you for listening to us. Thank you for stepping up once again. Thank you for putting Woodbury first.

Jimmy Ng

Highland Mills