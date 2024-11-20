Orange County major warehouse project master list as of Nov. 15, 2024

Waywayanda Warehouse Projects

• 1081 Dolsontown Road - RDM #1 - 241,000 SF – Approved.

• Co. Rt 56 - RDM #2 - 277,500 SF – Approved.

• Dewpoint South, Dolsontown Road - RDM #3 - 234,900 SF - In hearing process - Negative Declaration SEQRA – Approved.

• Dewpoint North, Dolsontown Road - RDM #4 - 14,700 SF - In hearing process - Negative Declaration SEQRA – Approved.

• Dolsontown Road East - RDM #5 - 532,000 SF – Approved.

• Simon Business Park - RDM #6 - 387,000 SF – Approved.

• Route 6 Logistic Center - RDM #7 - 397,196 - Neg Declaration SEQRA – Approved.

• Slate Hill Commerce Center - Scannell 1 - 925,000 SF - Approved - Developers are still publicly attempting to amend site plans to include five stories of 600k SF warehouse space, this is referred to as “Project Bluebird.”

• Project Liberty - Scannell 2 - 854,000 SF- Approved.

• Elma Dolsontown - Under Review.

Goshen Warehouses Projects

• 17A Warehouse - Jessup Switch Road - 120,000 SF – Aug. 1, 2024 long EAF given to planning board.

• 2659 17M - RDM - 318,000 SF - two story - in SEQRA process - drafting DEIS.

• 2675 17M - RDM - 350,000 SF - two story - in SEQRA process - drafting DEIS.

Florida Warehouse Projects

• 4390 Route 94 Warehouse, near Durland Rd. - 250,000 SF in two structures - drafting DEIS.

Chester Warehouse

• Summerville Way Warehouse - 431,000 SF at 3921 and 3923 Summerville Way - currently in SEQRA.

Montgomery Warehouses

• Neeleytown Business Park, on County 99 and Beaver Dam Rd. - three proposed adjacent warehouses, RDM - 664,200 SF, 250,070 SF, 214,000 SF (1.28 million SF) - submitted Nov. 8, 2024, DEIS revision 1, in SEQRA.

• KSH Route 211 - two 60k SF warehouses and two 80k SF warehouses - in SEQRA, noise analysis released last week.

• Braken Rd., Montgomery, NY - Rail Spure Option - 250,000 SF – Approved.

• Hampton Business Park - 229 Neelytown Rd., - 399,600 SF - in SEQRA, latest DEIS proposed Sept. 2024.

Wallkill Warehouses:

• Devitt Warehouse - 599 E Main - RDM - 270,564 SF - in SEQRA, DEIS and scope of plan being revised.

• 189 - 17K, Rt. 17K- 92,400 SF and 536,000 SF warehouses - RDM - submitted revision to DEIS for affirmation of neg. declaration.

• 24-34 Fini Dr. Warehouse - RDM - 45,000 SF - revising scope of original plan.

• RDM Manufacturing Crotty Rd. - Cross Country Developers, LLC - revised EAF in review by board.

• Riverside Corporate Park, Weiss Riverside Dr. Warehouse - 378k SF, 434k SF, 543K SF - Approved by SEQR, requesting height variance.

Cornwall Warehouses:

• Star Warehouse - east side of I-87 in Cornwall- 50,000 SF expansion on 185,135 SF warehouse - FEIS Approved.

• Treetop Warehouse Project - Treetop Companies - 1.7 million SF - revising DEIS.

New Windsor Warehouses:

• Teitelbaum Warehouse - 200,000 SF - seeking special permit usage – wetlands.

City of Newburgh Warehouses

• South Street warehouse -400,000 SF - drafting DEIS.

• Matrix I-84 Distribution Center - 595,900 SF.

• 69-70 Williamsburg Drive and Pierces Rd., 375 Hasbrouck LLC - two distribution warehouses proposed with EAF.

• 5 Scobie Drive, - unknown SF - warehouse proposed on empty lot, cleanup of land must be done compliant to DEC before permit is addressed.

Port Jervis Warehouses

• Treetop Companies Warehouse Facility, 123 Ryan St. - 702.000 SF - EAF submitted, hearings held August 2024 on project.

Crawford (Pine Bush) Warehouses:

• Avion Ventures (BP), 2416 Rt. 17K 126,000 SF and 112,000 SF - public hearings held in October, EAF stage.

• YYY Properties, Rt. 17K –two-lot subdivision and two warehouses - public hearings held in October, SF unknown.

Blooming Grove / Monroe Warehouses:

• 1099 Rt. 17M Associates, LLC - remove the existing 10,569 SF warehouse building and seeks site plan approval to construct a new 45,914 SF - hearings held September 2024, EAF submitted.

• Craigville Logistics Warehouse - County Rt. 51 (Craigville Rd.) - 703,633 SF - hearings are ongoing - DEIS in drafting.

Town of Deerpark Warehouses:

• Deerpark West Industrial Park - NYS Rt. 209 - 777,000 SF - DGEIS submitted in 2017. Update needed.

Compiled for Orange Environment, Inc. by Julia Thornton