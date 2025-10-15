Opinion: Prioritize your health

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time for communities nationwide to honor survivors of this terrible disease, remember those we’ve lost and continue the fight for a cure.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women in the U.S. and is the most common form of cancer diagnosed among women in the U.S. Nearly 32% of all newly diagnosed cancers in U.S. women each year are breast cancer. Approximately 1 in 8 U.S. women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and approximately 1 in 43 U.S. women will die from the disease.

Not only is this disease common, but it also often shows little to no obvious signs or symptoms in the early stages. While many women are encouraged by their primary care physicians and gynecologists to perform at-home breast exams on a regular basis to feel for lumps or changes in breast tissue, these exams are not 100% effective.

Mammograms are a highly effective tool when it comes to monitoring breast health and detecting breast cancer early on. These sophisticated tests are able to identify small tumors or changes in breast tissue that might not be noticeable to the naked eye or through touch. Mammograms provide doctors and patients with a baseline for individual breast health. If abnormalities are detected during a mammogram, whether benign or malignant, they can be investigated further by comparing results from past mammograms.

According to the American Cancer Society, women between the ages of 40 and 44 have the option to begin screening with a mammogram every year. Women ages 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year, and women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year or choose to continue yearly mammograms. Of course, individual risk factors, genetic mutations and family history can impact these recommendations. Women with a higher risk of breast cancer should consider having mammograms performed earlier in life, even as early as 30, to reduce the risk of cancer development later.

Breast cancer is a terrifying disease that affects countless families worldwide. Many of us know someone who has been affected by this disease, and while research has come a long way over the years, there is still no cure, and breast cancer incidence continues to increase in the U.S., even in younger women. To detect cancer early on and improve survival rates and overall breast health in women everywhere, mammograms are crucial.

On National Mammography Day, which is the third Friday every October, I encourage everyone to take charge of your health, schedule a mammogram and encourage family members, friends and neighbors to do the same!

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

N.Y.S. Assembly District 98