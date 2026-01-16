Opinion: MLK Jr. Remembered

A man of resolve and peace.

His mission did never cease.

His “I have a dream” speech was poignantly said.

Yes, this man was a visionary and very well read.

He believed that the color of one’s skin shouldn’t matter.

That discrimination and segregation should be shattered.

He advocated for inequality to be an evil of the past.

For these are important lessons that have to last.

We are all human and have the right to be free.

We will all reach this conclusion eventually.

An assassin’s bullet ended his life one sad day.

He was only 39, an emotional time in 1968 in the month of May.

So let us remember MLK Jr., one extraordinary man.

Whose message of equality we must learn to understand.

Craig Wernick

Highland Mills