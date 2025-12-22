Opinion: Merry Christmas to all

From community tree lightings, parades and toy drives to family gatherings, holiday dinners and gift giving, the Christmas season truly is the most wonderful time of the year!

With Christmas now just days away, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on what makes this holiday so special for my family and others throughout the 98th Assembly District, state and country. While Dec. 25 marks the Christian commemoration of Jesus’ birth each year, the acts of goodwill and sense of unity and hope the Christmas season inspires transcend religion. In my household and countless others nationwide, Christmas plays a significant role for a variety of reasons.

First and foremost, the entire Christmas season promotes acts of goodwill toward all. Christmas is a time to not only celebrate with those we love and hold most dear, but it is also a time to give to those less fortunate and put others before ourselves. Throughout my 10+ years of service as your assemblyman for the 98th district, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing and participating in parades, donation drives and so many other communitywide festivities aimed at bringing people together and making everyone’s holiday special. Each year, it warms my heart to see individuals and families of all different backgrounds come together to celebrate the Christmas season and ensure children and families in need enjoy warmth, good food and comfort. Every child should be able to experience a safe, magical holiday, and I am forever thankful to all those volunteers and leaders in our community who have helped make that possible year after year.

Christmas does more than bring people together. It also lifts people’s spirits in the face of adversity. The ever-changing political and economic climate we experience each day as a nation can be stressful to navigate. Despite the divisiveness we encounter in person and on social media, the Christmas season reminds us all of what is truly important. No matter our religion, creed, political party or background, we are all human beings. We are all deserving of kindness, understanding and compassion. Christmas fosters unity, and the shared holiday traditions we enjoy across different cultures showcase that sense of unity and togetherness. There is a reason we wish others a Merry Christmas: Even when life is chaotic and uncertain, we always have each other.

Assembly Karl Brabenec

98th District - NYS