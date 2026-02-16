Opinion: Leadership worth remembering

On Presidents’ Day, our nation reflects on one of the most prominent and influential leaders in American history: George Washington. Washington embodied what true leadership should look like. From guiding the Continental Army to victory in the Revolutionary War to steadying the country during its fragile early years, he helped lay the foundation for the American republic. His humility, integrity and commitment to the peaceful transfer of power set a lasting example for generations of leaders to follow.

While many refer to this holiday as “Presidents’ Day,” in New York it is officially recognized as Washington’s Birthday. Today, we observe it on the third Monday of February. When the holiday was first established, however, it was celebrated on Feb. 22—the date long recognized as Washington’s birthday. Interestingly, Feb. 22 was not his original birthdate. Washington was born on Feb. 11, 1731, under the Julian calendar, which was used by Britain and its American colonies at the time.

Under British rule, the 13 colonies followed the Julian calendar and had not yet adopted the modern Gregorian calendar that we use today. As a result, Britain and its colonies were 11 days behind. In addition, the British New Year began on March 25, meaning the first months of the year were technically recorded as part of the previous year. When the U.S. adopted the Gregorian calendar after independence, Washington’s birthdate shifted to Feb. 22, 1732.

The holiday itself was established by an Act of Congress in 1879 and originally applied only to federal offices in Washington, D.C. In 1885, it was expanded to include all federal offices. Then, in 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved the observance to the third Monday in February, creating a series of long holiday weekends. While convenient, the change ensured that “Washington’s Birthday” can never actually fall on Feb. 22.

Although there have been several attempts to officially rename the holiday Presidents’ Day, none have been successful at the federal level. Still, by the mid-1980s, advertisers widely adopted the term, and it gradually became the more commonly used name in popular culture.

As we mark this day, whether we call it Washington’s Birthday or Presidents’ Day, it is an opportunity to reflect on the enduring principles that shaped our nation—courage, service, humility and devotion to the rule of law. George Washington’s legacy reminds us that leadership is not just about power, but about character, sacrifice and a steadfast commitment to the country we are privileged to serve.

Assemblyman Karl Brabanec

NYS 98th District