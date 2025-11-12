Veterans Day, celebrated on Nov. 11 each year, is a day to thank each and every courageous veteran who served in the armed forces. Their contributions to our great nation are invaluable — if not for the strength, service and sacrifice of our veterans, our United States of America would not be what it is today.

Previously known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day began in 1919 to commemorate the end of World War I and honor all those who served during that conflict. Former President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Armistice Day in 1919, and years later, in 1938, the holiday was recognized nationwide.

Following World War II and the Korean War, the holiday’s purpose shifted. Rather than keeping the name “Armistice Day” and recognizing those who helped end a specific war, the holiday and its scope expanded to recognize veterans of all wars and their families. In 1954, former President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill officially changing the name of the holiday to “Veterans Day,” which we celebrate nationally each year to thank all those who have served and remember those who have since passed away.

Veterans Day means a lot to me and my family. My father, Rainer K. Brabenec, served in the U.S. Navy before beginning his career with the New York City Police Department. I also have many friends and neighbors right here in Assembly District 98 who have served and who I continue to see active and helping others in the community. Our local veterans are extraordinary individuals who deserve our undying respect, gratitude and support. This Veterans Day, be sure to thank a veteran you know, support a veteran-owned business near you, visit a memorial, help raise awareness of support services in the community our veterans can utilize and spread the word about this incredibly important national holiday on social media.

If you wish to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project, log onto bit.ly/4qKQKAq.

To the Veterans Miracle Center in Albany, log onto https://shorturl.at/pVOTk

To donate to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, log onto bit.ly/3XeSKTU.

Happy Veterans Day, everyone. And to our veterans, thank you for your service.

Karl Brabenec

NYS Assembly - 98th District