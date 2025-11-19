Opinion: Happy American Education Week

Each year, American Education Week is observed the week before Thanksgiving. As such, American Education Week takes place this year from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21 and celebrates our nation’s public schools and honors the individuals who work tirelessly to provide quality education to our children.

During these five days, we recognize five unique daily themes to honor the individuals who play important roles in the U.S. education system: Kickoff Day takes place on Nov. 17, Family Day on Nov. 18, Education Support Professionals Day on Nov. 19, Educator for a Day on Nov. 20 and Substitute Educators Day on Nov. 21.

As the father of two children, Karl and Kimberlee, this week is very important to me, as it is for parents of students throughout our state and country. Since being elected to the New York State Assembly in 2014, I have worked hard to ensure parents and teachers have a strong voice in Albany and are provided the necessary resources and tools to ensure their students receive the best education possible.

I have supported several proposals in particular that would help keep students safe and ensure students are given the best educational opportunities possible, including:

* A.233-B, which would establish a task force to promote safety in school transportation

* A.2009, which would establish the “EmpowerED” Act, enhancing educational opportunities for students by enabling them to cross-enroll in classes offered by local schools outside of their home district, whether part-time or full-time, and by expanding BOCES itinerant teaching services.

* A.4433, which would require all private and public schools in New York state to provide financial literacy courses to students in grade 11; and

* A.1106, which would require instruction on civic education — studying the New York state constitution, federal, state and local government, civic literacy, methods of public participation and the rights and responsibilities of citizenship — for all students in grades 5 through 12.

American Education Week was established by the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Legion back in 1921 to address growing concerns over illiteracy rates following World War I. In 1938, the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) voiced its support for the observance in an effort to keep school districts and parents well-informed about student accomplishments and educational opportunities. Today, this annual week reminds us all of the importance of quality public education and its history in the U.S.

For more information about the NEA, log onto https://www.nea.org/.

For more on the American Legion, log onto https://www.legion.org/.

And, for more about about the National PTA, log onto https://www.pta.org/.

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec

NYS District 98