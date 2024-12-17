x
MW Rotary Breakfast with Santa

Central Valley /
| 17 Dec 2024 | 10:41
    A Better Place does it again! The MW Rotary Club wishes to thank Annie and all the folks at A Better Place Bar and Grill in Central Valley for hosting another great Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. C. Delicious food, a cozy atmosphere, and abundant smiles made for a great day! ( Photo provided)