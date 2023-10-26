Monroe needs Maureen

The upcoming election for two seats on Monroe’s town board is a crucial one for the future of Monroe. The outcome will mean the difference between keeping the quiet, rural residential nature of Monroe intact, or high-density housing being rubber stamped to the citizens’ horror. I am happy to vote for Maureen Richardson to represent the interests and desires of the people of Monroe. Last year, she brought public awareness to the new dinosaur amusement park that the current board had courted. Many of us joined her in opposing this irresponsible use of town-owned land, and thankfully the developer backed out. The same year, when the town board was attempting to push through the “Rye Hill Preserve” development that would drop 491 units on Orange Turnpike near my home, she volunteered countless hours researching and organizing to speak out against the faulty CCR zoning that would permit this abuse of our environment and our neighborhood; thankfully, that project has now been cancelled as well. Sadly, the town board just approved a new, huge development of 178 units on Harriman Heights Road. There is still much work to be done to preserve Monroe, so we must elect Maureen Richardson.

Rebecca Black

Monroe