Monroe government

On January 2, the town of Monroe started off in a new world.

As pointed out in [The Photo News] article, there was some tension between the board and town supervisor but this is good.

In response I posted on Facebook, a particular individual responded to my comment by saying this is the way it has been done for years.

I think there’s a huge conflict for McGinn to leave office and now to become part of the ethic board for the very matters that he voted on.

Let’s not forget that McGinn voted with the board to restrict the right of investment within the town Monroe under Local Law three of 2023. There now facing a $7 million lawsuit.

Thau was appointed to the Mombasa commission. If he is a board official for the ZBA, is Cardone indicating that there is nobody else in the community that can serve this position?

The councilwoman posed why are we not following strictly the Robert’s rule of order adopted by the town of Monroe.

The response by the town attorneys. They did not have to even though they adopt it.

Can someone please tell me what rules the town of Monroe are now running under if they’re not running under the rules they adopted?

Tim Mitts

Monroe