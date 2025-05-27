Mom praises SUNY Orange’s committment to students

To the Editor:

On Thursday, May 22, I participated in something very special: The 75th Commencement Ceremony of Orange County Community College in Middletown (SUNY Orange).

I remember attending the information sessions about the college prior to my daughter, Fiona Doherty, enrolling. They were informative and helpful. They made the point that a degree from SUNY Orange is a lot cheaper than other schools, and that all their credits can be transferred to SUNY colleges throughout New York. And when you factor in the fact that you don’t have to pay for a dorm, the savings is even greater.

Saving money is important, of course, but what this school has to offer goes so far beyond that I am almost at a loss for words to describe it. The caring and concern those professors shower on their students is incredible. They maintain a dialogue with their students throughout the semester. My daughter even received cards from them congratulating her on her performance (never happened to me in college). The classes they offer are diverse and numerous. My daughter learned about many things that she would otherwise have never even thought about. These are lessons that will stay with her for life.

My daughter’s story at SUNY Orange began with a bumpy start. She applied to the college and was accepted, but then withdrew her application because she wasn’t sure if going college was right for her. She regretted that decision deeply and a very sad summer ensued. Then at the end of August, in a moment of inspiration, I called the college and said that my daughter had applied to school and been accepted, but withdrew her application. “Is it still possible for her to go?” I asked. “Oh, sure!,” the person on the phone replied brightly. “Just tell her to withdraw her withdrawal.” WITHDRAW HER WITHDRAWAL?! Music to my ears! I immediately called my daughter with the news and she couldn’t believe it! “Really?!” she responded. “Yes!” I said! And so she did!

After she started she had one little complaint: She was hoping for something a bit more challenging. Thus she learned about the honors program. She was already a few weeks into the semester, but SUNY Orange being SUNY Orange, always accommodating, they let her in. The honors program involved volunteer work (more life experience) and extra school work, including a 35-page paper. 35 pages! Once again, never happened to me in college.

I would like to thank all the staff and professors and SUNY Orange for making that school the wonderful place that it is. You have left your indelible mark on my daughter and she is a better person for it. Thank you!!

Elizabeth Doherty

Monroe