Mobile “Wall that Heals” invite

To editor and to all:

The “Wall that Heals” and Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica Mobile Education Center will be on display from Thursday, September 15th to Sunday, September 18th at the Mount Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Avenue, in Middletown, NY.

On Tuesday, September 13th, there will be a ride to escort the Wall and Center to American Legion Post 151 in Middletown for set-up the next day.

Meet between 11:00 and 11:45 at the Angry Orchard Cider Company, 2241 Albany Post Road, Walden, NY 12586 for line-up and ride briefing. Escort departs no later than 1:00pm. Refreshments and photos at Post 151.

See you there.

Best,

Christopher Holshek

Colonel, U.S. Army Civil Affairs (Ret.)

New Winsor