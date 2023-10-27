Maureen Richardson for town board

Living in a place where people aren’t shy about sharing their opinions, it’s pretty important to see folks who actually walk the walk and talk the talk. Maureen Richardson is one of those people. Whenever there’s a concern shared with our neighboring towns, she doesn’t just show up – she’s there with all the facts, ready to talk, and happy to help anyone who’s curious. That’s the kind of representative we should be after, right? If you’ve have the opportunity to hear her speak previously, you know what I’m talking about. If not, check out one of her campaign events or hit her up on social media via Preserve Monroe. Monroe could greatly benefit from what she can provide.

Jamell Evans

Harriman