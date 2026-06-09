Letter to the Editor: Woodbury’s role in America’s founding

As our nation celebrates 250 years of independence, freedom, and opportunity, I am reminded of how fortunate we are to live in a community that is deeply connected to America’s story.

Woodbury played a role in our nation’s founding. During the Revolutionary War, this region stood at the crossroads of history as Americans fought for the freedoms we enjoy today. The sacrifices made by those who came before us helped build the greatest nation in the world and laid the foundation for communities like ours to thrive.

My appreciation for this country was instilled in me by my grandfather, who came to America from Ireland in search of a better life. He often told me that America was the greatest country in the world and never took for granted the opportunities and freedoms it provided. His love of country became my love of country.

As a mother of five, I have worked to pass those same values on to my children. I have also dedicated myself to serving our community through volunteer work and public service as both a Town Councilwoman and Woodbury Town Supervisor. I believe one of the best ways to honor America is by giving back to the community we call home.

As we celebrate this historic milestone, let us remember those who fought for our independence, honor the men and women of our military and our first responders, and recommit ourselves to the ideals that have made America a beacon of hope for 250 years.

God Bless America, and God Bless Woodbury.



Kathryn Luciani

Woodbury