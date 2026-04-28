Letter to the Editor: Vote no on Tuxedo School District budget increase, yes to Joe Rickard for BOE

We vigorously support a strong Tuxedo School District. Its success is vital to the future of the town.

The real question is: how many families choose to send their children to other districts or schools?

Those decisions reflect a hard truth – many parents are unwilling to risk their children’s future on the current state of the Tuxedo School District.

More money is not the solution. If that were so, Tuxedo would be near the top now.

There appears to be an expectation that Tuxedo Reserve’s tax contributions will provide a continuous stream of funding to support the current structure. This trajectory demands scrutiny. These resources should be preserved and directed toward building a stronger, more sustainable educational system when enrollment justifies it. Additional funding should not be used to sustain ineffective management.

This raises a critical question: what concerns are being avoided? Without meaningful reform, the current approach risks continuing to place undue strain on students, families, and taxpayers.

Vote No on the proposed budget increase!

Vote Yes for Joe Rickard for the Board of Education – a former educator and successful Fortune 100 executive. Joe possesses the credentials, experience, dedication, and character necessary to bring about the critical changes we all need.

Kimberly Breiland, Richard Dzina, Ann Hu, Joe Rickard, Sally Sonne

Representatives

Coalition of Parents and Residents

Tuxedo