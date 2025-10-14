Letter to the Editor: Vote Hernandez for Town Supervisor

To the Editor:

In the eight years that I was on the Woodbury Town Board, four of them were spent with Jacqueline “Jackie” Hernandez, the energy, intelligence and passion for doing the right thing for Woodbury was obvious. She was instrumental in helping to bring forth major quality of life projects for the residents in the town. The John S. Burke Pool in Central Valley, the Community Center, and Sensory Park being examples. She found time in her schedule to work for the people of Woodbury, and for its future. Unlike others who are on the Town Board for a paycheck or an ego trip, Jackie has the best interests of the town in mind.

On Nov. 4, early voting, or mail in ballot, vote Row F for Jacqueline “Jackie” Hernandez for Town Supervisor, and the Future of Woodbury.

Robert W. Hunter

Highland Mills