Letter to the Editor: Vote for We the People of Woodbury slate

My family moved to Woodbury from Queens four years ago. To be honest, we were not very active or engaged with what was happening in the neighborhood, aside from what stores or restaurants were opening or closing. Since moving to Woodbury, that has all changed.

As some may know, my husband is “Jimmy Ng from Highland Mills.” He is one of the most vocal residents in Woodbury, not because he wants to be but because he needs to be. Because of this, I am very familiar with all the names involved in Woodbury politics. While there are elected officials and candidates that clearly have an agenda, self-serving or serving a master, I know there is a slate of candidates who are fighting for a better Woodbury.

The slate We the People of Woodbury has my full support. This is the team that has the knowledge and ability to address the complex situation Woodbury finds itself in. Wanting to grow and develop without depleting our resources, but also trying to maintain its small-town charm. Whereas the opposition tries to dazzle us with photo ops and political endorsements, Andrew Giacomazza, Jacqueline Hernandez, Christopher Graziano, Vernick Alvarez, Tara Burek, and Martha Lopez have demonstrated they are Woodbury residents first and will make decisions that benefit us, even when it is not politically beneficial. This is what we need moving forward.

Donna Ng

Highland Mills