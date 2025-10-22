Letter to the Editor: Vote Cardone, Houle, and Thau

To the Editor:

As a resident of this community for 35 years, I’ve never seen a candidate for Town Supervisor as unqualified as Maureen Richardson.

I watched the Oct. 6 Monroe meeting video, and the divisiveness exhibited by Richardson and her supporters was distressful. Richardson’s supporters ambushed members Cardone, Houle, and Scancarello, who thankfully took the high road and exhibited class and leadership. Richardson’s camp engaged in disrespectful behavior inappropriate at Town Hall - a mean-spirited affront to unity and peace in Monroe - creating tension and fear. Care about the next four years? Please watch YouTube or Channel 22 before voting. Monroe deserves better.

To Democrats undecided or voted for David Rabbits in the June Primary:

Many who voted for Rabbitts, were expressing their opposition to Richardson. Cast your vote for Cardone, Houle, and Thau. They’re working-class families and have our children’s best interest in their hearts.

Richardson’s claims about corruption and backroom deals are not true but feed sensational social media headlines.

Cardone defended Monroe against a $6 million lawsuit, leads at TB meetings, and sets the record straight if you have the courage to simply ask him. Cardone, Houle, and Scancarello saved Rye Hill.

Richardson - with 1.8 years - would like you to believe she is qualified to leapfrog Scancarello (seven years), Houle (seven years), and Cardone (nine years), to control the highest post in Monroe government; having never led a multi-level, multi-departmental, municipality.

I’m a Democrat going back to Carter. Richardson does not embody the principles of a Democrat. That’s why I’m voting for Cardone, Houle, and Thau. Experience. MATURITY. Leadership.

Alex Rivera

Monroe